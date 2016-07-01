General Assignment Reporter – Florence, AL

The Times Daily, a five-day daily publication, is seeking a general assignment reporter that has experience in writing both news and feature stories. We need an energetic, inquisitive, and productive professional with excellent planning, reporting, and writing skills who can provide content for our expanding Lifestyle section, as well as web updates and tweets for our news and features sections. Ability to consistently meet established writing deadlines is a must. This individual will also be required to produce an in-depth enterprise story each quarter.

The successful candidate will need a college degree or equivalent experience, be proficient in the use of social media, have a passion for journalism, a reputation for quality and integrity, and the planning skills necessary to provide storyline budgets for multiple weeks in advance.

Candidates need to send cover letter, resume, and writing clips to Gary E. Maitland, executive editor, at Gary.Maitland@TimesDaily.com.