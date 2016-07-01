General Assignment Reporter – Pell City, AL

The St. Clair News-Aegis is seeking a part-time general assignment reporter to cover all aspects of the county. The beat is flexible for a reason: If you’re eager to do meaningful journalism, we’ll play to your strengths.

Ideally, this reporter will cover municipal governments, features and the arts. You won’t be churning out mundane meeting coverage or clickbait. This is a position for someone who can sift through the noise to produce powerful stories that resonate with the people of St. Clair.

We’re looking for a clean writer with strong storytelling skills. If you’ve worked much with alternative story forms, that’s a plus. You should also be comfortable taking photos and videos. News often requires quick turnarounds: That said, we value depth above quantity.

The News-Aegis has been St. Clair’s hometown weekly newspaper since 1873. Today it’s part of CNHI’s national daily and weekly newspapers. If you want to join a small-town paper with big-city resources — CNHI’s headquarters are just down the road in Montgomery, Ala. — a great deal of autonomy and the ability to make a difference in a community that prizes its news, this could be the position for you.

CNHI is an equal opportunity employer and diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for this position. Contact editor Tom Mayer at tmayer@newsaegis.com if you’re interested. Include an introductory letter, a resume and links to some of your best work.