General Assignment Reporter – Selma, AL

The Selma Times-Journal has an immediate opening for a general assignment reporter to help cover historic Selma, Alabama and the region known as the Black Belt of Alabama.

This position will focus on news writing and photography but will also include some sports and feature writing. Reporters, in addition to excelling in writing, will also be asked to take photographs and participate in design of our six-day morning daily newspaper. Photographers with interest in writing are encouraged to apply.Successful candidates should possess strong organizational and editing skills and be familiar with newspaper design programs, including Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and be fluent in AP style.

The Times Journal is just one of the products produced by Selma Newspapers, Inc. SNI is also focused on developing specialty niche products, such as our community lifestyle magazine, Selma The Magazine, and our digital products.The newspaper is consistently ranked among the best community daily newspapers in Alabama in the Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Our company offers more than competitive salary and benefit packages, as we are an affiliate of Boone Newspapers, Inc., a community focused multi-media company headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama that prides itself on producing quality products and quality people. Those who apply themselves, are productive and are willing to learn and pay their dues will be offered increased opportunities.

Those interested should send a non-returnable resume, with clips of stories and other work examples to Selma Times-Journal editor Justin Averette at justin.averette@selmatimesjournal.com.