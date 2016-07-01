Government/Politics Reporter- Tupelo, MS

LOCAL GOVERNMENT/POLITICS REPORTER

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal is seeking a full-time reporter to cover government and politics in our core market and to be a part of our political team, which covers national, state and local issues.

We are looking for an energetic reporter who is hungry, digitally oriented, has a wide variety of interests and is able to switch gears between reporting hard news, delving into complicated issues and turning around breaking news quickly and accurately.

This position will work closely with our enterprise/special projects editor and state government reporter as part of a three-person political team covering issues vital to Mississippi and our local communities such as criminal justice, access to health care, infrastructure demands and economic development.

Tupelo and Lee County are the cultural and economic hubs of Northeast Mississippi — an area rich in history, economic development and political power — providing a wealth of issues and influence to cover.

DUTIES

Your typical duties will include:

Covering Tupelo and Lee County governments and the politics that drive them. This coverage should include regular beat reporting, breaking news, deep analysis and investigative pieces.

Developing sources throughout the region and state that can provide valuable insight and background into the stories you cover.

Explaining the impact of national and state issues on our local communities.

Working with our political team and other reporters on coverage and special projects.

Connecting with the community through storytelling and outreach (social media, on camera, forums, community leadership, etc.).

Working with editors to evaluate what’s working and what’s not, and developing ongoing plans to better satisfy audience needs.

Promoting a personal brand, the brands of colleagues, and that of the Daily Journal other Journal Inc. properties.

BENEFITS

We offer the following benefits:

Health insurance with optional dental and vision

401(k)

Paid vacation and sick days

Relocation assistance package

TO APPLY

Send resumes, clips and references to Executive Editor Sam R. Hall at sam.hall@djournal.com. No phone calls, please.

WHO WE ARE

Journal Inc. is the parent company of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and Mud & Magnolia Magazine in Tupelo, Mississippi; the Mississippi Business Journal in Jackson, Mississippi; and five weekly newspapers throughout Northeast Mississippi — Itawamba County Times, Monroe Journal, New Albany Gazette, Pontotoc Progress and Southern Sentinel.

Our combined newsrooms represent the largest media organization in the state. We are digitally focused while also maintaining strong print products. We seek to inform and entertain our readers, support our communities, hold leaders accountable to those they serve and work cooperatively to build stronger communities.

We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation or veteran status.