Historic Tuskegee News seeks new owner

The Tuskegee News has been in existence since 1865, and the current owner has owned the business for over 20 years. As a weekly rural newspaper with local roots and ownership, it operates on the belief that the newspaper’s role is to serve the community. The Tuskegee News has a history of providing professional journalism and effective advertising that readers and customers have come to rely on. The newspaper and its principals are well known and respected in the area and are supported by a readership of over 3000 through mailed subscriptions and newsstand sales. The Tuskegee News is the only newspaper in the county and is the only authorized publication for legal advertising and public notice. In the past 3 years, gross annual revenue average exceeded $250k per year.

The Tuskegee News has been a consistent award-winning publication in the Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest (BNC). Several first-place honors have been bestowed for Best Local News Coverage, Best Editorial Page or Section and Best Editorial Column or Commentary. Other awards have been for Best Local Economic Coverage, Best Education Coverage, Best Photo Essay and Best Sports Coverage. Two who have served as editor/publisher have been recipients of the Distinguished Alabama Community Journalist Award from the Auburn University Journalism Foundation.

The Tuskegee News is based in Tuskegee Alabama, home of Tuskegee University, Tuskegee Airman National Historic Site, and the Kellogg Institute. The community and its attractions draw thousands of visitors a year. The newspaper operates out of a restored 2,500 square foot downtown building. The property is owned by the seller of the business and is available should a buyer be interested in purchasing the real estate. The seller is also willing to lease the building to a new owner.

All inquiries should be emailed to Alan Davis at alandavis@alandavisemail.com