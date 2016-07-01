Independent Sales Posistions- Birmingham, AL

OUTSIDE FULL OR PART-TIME INDEPENDENT SALES POSITIONS OPEN AT BIRMINGHAM PARENT

Work from home as a Marketing Consultant/ independent contractor for the leading family & parenting publication in the Birmingham and central Alabama area – Birmingham Parent (Evans Publishing LLC).

Lots of opportunity for sales and price points — $50 and up! Sell print, digital, web or social media, along with our FOUR GREAT EVENTS each year.

Great opportunity for someone needing a flexible schedule, wanting to set their own hours and earning potential, a retiree or mom looking for a little something extra who enjoys getting out and meeting people, talking on the phone and earning extra income! Full time and part time will be considered.

· Hours are flexible and home-based

· Applicants must be able to meet clients in person when required

· Attend special expo events

· Generous commission schedule helps you grow your own base with no caps on growth

· High commission percentage for closers with bonuses

· Help local businesses reach a top influencer in home and family spending – MOMS!

Evans Publishing LLC, dba Birmingham Parent, a 19-year-old local company, is seeking self-motivated, independent marketing specialists responsible for directly prospecting/warm calling, following up on leads provided (face-to-face, phone sales, and email) to generate advertising and event sales and sponsorships. The position requires a detail-oriented “people” person that can manage multiple clients and is willing to listen, learn and execute management directives in securing new advertising revenue. Knowledge of web and Word-based programs for customer relationship management is required. Advertising sales experience is strongly preferred, but a top producer sales background will be considered.

To apply send you resume to carol@birminghamparent.com. You can also fax to 205-403-5224 or mail to 703 Logan Rd., Suite 150, Clanton, AL 35045. Include a cover letter that sells us on why we should pick YOU!

Note: Office address is in Clanton, but we work from home offices, so Shelby and Jefferson counties are our main focus for sales.