Instructor/Assistant Professor of Audio Storytelling- University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Position Summary

The Department of Journalism and Creative Media seeks an instructor or assistant professor who is excited about preparing students for success in audio storytelling through coursework and immersive experiential learning.

Detailed Position Information

The University of Alabama’s Department of Journalism and Creative Media seeks a nine-month, non-tenure-track, renewable contract assistant professor in audio storytelling. This teaching-focused position is based on a 3-year renewable contract cycle with opportunities for promotion. The class load will include teaching up to four courses per semester, and this faculty member will maintain the department’s ability to provide core courses such as Audio Production, Audio Post-Production, and Audio Storytelling. This person will also help expand the department’s offerings in audio by developing courses in one or more of the following disciplines: sound design, scoring, radio journalism, podcasting, and/or sound studies. Ability to chip in and teach documentary storytelling, video post-production and/or media studies courses would be a bonus.

The position begins August 16, 2024.

Minimum Qualifications

A master’s degree in journalism, mass communication or a closely-related field is required for the instructor position, terminal degree required for assistant professor position. Experience in professional journalism and teaching is preferred. Commitment to working collaboratively with colleagues from different backgrounds and disciplines, engaging students with varied needs and interests, and preparing the next generation of media professionals to effectively serve all members of their communities is expected.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in audio production/storytelling and teaching is preferred.

Instructions and Required Materials for Application

Direct questions to search committee chair Chip Brantley (Chip.Brantley@ua.edu). Apply at: (https://careers.ua.edu/faculty). Screening begins January 15, 2024. Applications should include a cover letter, CV, contact information for three references. A demo reel is strongly encouraged.

About the Department/College

The College of Communication & Information Sciences includes the departments of Advertising and Public Relations, Communication Studies, and the School of Library and Information Studies. The college has approximately 100 full-time faculty members serving over 3,000 students across bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, including approximately 80 students in the college-wide, multi-disciplinary Ph.D. program (https://cis.ua.edu/cis-doctoral-program/).

The college’s Institute for Communication & Information Research (ICIR) is a premier research institute dedicated to addressing societal and cultural issues related to communication and information research. The ICIR collaborates with businesses, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, foundations, and other entities to produce high-impact research that informs and improves our evolving communication and information landscape. Housed within the Office for Research, Scholarship & Creative Activity are multiple collaborative lab spaces.

The college also maintains the 40,000 square-foot Digital Media Center, which is home to the Center for Public Television, Alabama Public Radio, and WVUA 23, a full-power commercial television station serving a top-50 television market. The future Holle Center for Communication Arts, a hub for storytelling and social justice, will also be located in the Digital Media Center. The college strives to unite the theoretical and practical dimensions of communication and values diversity of thought, experiences, and backgrounds.

The Department of Journalism & Creative Media (https://jcm.ua.edu/) resides in the College of Communication & Information Sciences. The department consists of 35 faculty and more than 900 undergraduate and graduate student majors. JCM’s undergraduate news media major and professional master’s programs are accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism & Mass Communications.

About The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.

A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. The University of Alabama has R1: Doctoral Universities – Very High Research Activity status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and is among the top doctoral research universities in the United States.

As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

About Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa is so much more than a college town. It’s a vibrant community that’s filled with legendary history. Located along the Black Warrior River, the city features a walkable downtown that’s complete with live music, locally owned shops, outdoor spaces to explore and local restaurants to meet every palate. With a geography ranging from suburban to rural, the area offers a variety of housing options along with excellent public and private schools and a wealth of recreational and entertainment options. With a metro area population of 235,000, the Druid City lies about an hour southwest of Birmingham, in west-central Alabama. It’s within a few hours’ drive of Gulf Coast beaches and major cities like Nashville, New Orleans and Atlanta, making it a great base for getting better acquainted with the South’s finest offerings.

Background Information and EEO Statement

