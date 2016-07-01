Lead Pressman – Athens, GA

Community Newspapers Inc. is seeking experienced lead pressmen for our regional printing facilities. A family-owned newspaper company based in Athens, GA, Community Newspapers Inc. operates regional press facilities in Northeast Georgia, Western North Carolina and Florida. Successful applicants will have a minimum of five years hands-on experience operating a Goss community press. Essential duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to: Performs standard set-up, maintenance and operation of press, assists in engaging and disengaging units, formers, and slitters when webbing the press, locks plates in the proper order, makes necessary quality control adjustments during the run for proper ink and water balance, performs preventative maintenance and repair. Must be able to lift 50 lbs., stand for long periods of time. Prior pressroom management experience a plus. Full time, day shift, competitive pay and benefits. Email resume and three professional references to: anesmith@thenortheastgeorgian.com