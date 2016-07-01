Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Journalism – Auburn University

The School of Communication and Journalism at Auburn University seeks candidates for a Lecturer or Professor of Practice position in Journalism beginning Aug. 16, 2022.



Responsibilities: This is a nine-month, non-tenure track, full-time teaching faculty position in the undergraduate journalism program. The position may be renewed annually by mutual agreement based on the availability of funds, the need for services, and satisfactory performance.



The primary responsibilities of the successful candidate are to teach undergraduate journalism courses during the fall and spring semesters. An ability to teach a variety of journalism courses is a requirement. Examples of courses include visual journalism, photojournalism, editing and design, sports reporting as well as introduction to reporting and advanced reporting. Candidates should indicate in their cover letters the courses they are qualified to teach. A full listing of courses and their descriptions are available online: https://aub.ie/JRNLcourses

The candidate will teach four courses per semester and is expected to be an engaged member of the School by serving on committees. Opportunities for summer teaching are possible, subject to availability of funds.



Salary will be commensurate with experience and qualification. We are particularly interested in candidates who advance our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive educational environment.

Lecturer Appointment: Requires a master’s degree at the time of appointment and five years of full-time journalism experience.



Professor of Practice Appointment: Requires a bachelor’s degree at the time of appointment and 15 years of full-time journalism experience.



The candidate selected for this position must be able to meet eligibility requirements to work in the United States at the time the appointment is scheduled to begin and continue working legally for the proposed term of employment; excellent communication skills required.

Review of applications will begin April 7th, 2022 and continue until a candidate is selected.

To apply, please visit: https://www.auemployment.com/postings/28166



“Auburn University is understanding of and sensitive to the family needs of faculty, including dual-career couples” http://www.auburn.edu/academic/provost/facultyjobs/

AUBURN UNIVERSITY IS AN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. It is our policy to provide equal employment opportunities for all individuals without regard to race, sex, religion, color, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other classification protected by applicable law.