Nominations sought for 2019 APA Lifetime Achievement



The APA board of directors is seeking nominations for the Alabama Press Association Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019. The award was established in 2003 to honor and recognize outstanding service and accomplishments spanning a career in journalism in Alabama. The honorees will be recognized at the APA Media Summit on Feb. 8 2019, at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.

APA members may nominate any person who, at the time of selection, is a living, present or former newspaper executive or employee of a newspaper in Alabama. Nominees must have spent a significant percentage of their newspaper careers in Alabama. Nominees must also have a minimum of 25 years of service in the newspaper industry and may not be nominated by a family member. Areas of service include production, editorial, advertising and circulation. The selection committee will consist of APA’s four officers and two additional board members.

Click here to view nomination form and eligibility criteria.