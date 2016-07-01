Magazine Editor- Alexander City, AL

Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc., has an exciting opportunity available in their award-winning magazine division. TPI publishes two monthly magazines – Lake and Lake Martin Living; one quarterly magazine – Elmore County Living; and five annual special editions: Horizons and the FYI Newcomers’ Guide in Elmore County and Parade, The South’s Best Kept Secret Newcomers’ Guide, and Dadeville magazine in Tallapoosa County. They are looking for an excellent, accurate feature writer who can transition very quickly into a managing editor’s position. Prefer journalism or English degree with magazine, social media, video, and website experience and great face-to-face communication skills who can meet deadlines and engage readers in the Central Alabama and Lake Martin communities and beyond. Please send resume and writing samples to steve.baker@alexcityoutlook.com