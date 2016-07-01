Managing Editor – Birmingham, AL

The Journal is looking for a Managing Editor to help lead and grow our newsroom. This person is charged with guiding the constant programming efforts of the content team, and as such, must possess a solid news sense, an ability to make snap judgments about the proper treatment of stories, and a high level of confidence in orchestrating the many simultaneous actions of the editorial team members.

While the ME oversees and ensures the smooth flow of content from conception to publishing on all platforms, the ideal candidate is particularly adept at and has a particular passion for digital excellence.

As the newsroom’s most hands-on manager and coach of reporters, the ME brings ideas, inspiration, and guidance to the staff, and actively directs the deployment of resources online, on mobile, in email, print and on social.

Duties

Employ smart news judgment and a solid news sense

Make smart snap judgments about how best to tell stories

Manage both people and content exceedingly well

Motivate and help newsroom tell compelling stories

Inspire, motivate and mentor reporters, editors and other staff members

Keep the newsroom organized, on time and on the rails

Embrace and manage growth and change

Believe that serving your audience is a newsroom’s chief responsibility

Communicate exceptionally well

Create a collegial, collaborative newsroom culture and vibe