Managing Editor – Birmingham, AL

The Journal is looking for a Managing Editor to help lead and grow our newsroom. This person is charged with guiding the constant programming efforts of the content team, and as such, must possess a solid news sense, an ability to make snap judgments about the proper treatment of stories, and a high level of confidence in orchestrating the many simultaneous actions of the editorial team members.
While the ME oversees and ensures the smooth flow of content from conception to publishing on all platforms, the ideal candidate is particularly adept at and has a particular passion for digital excellence.
As the newsroom’s most hands-on manager and coach of reporters, the ME brings ideas, inspiration, and guidance to the staff, and actively directs the deployment of resources online, on mobile, in email, print and on social.
Duties
- Employ smart news judgment and a solid news sense
- Make smart snap judgments about how best to tell stories
- Manage both people and content exceedingly well
- Motivate and help newsroom tell compelling stories
- Inspire, motivate and mentor reporters, editors and other staff members
- Keep the newsroom organized, on time and on the rails
- Embrace and manage growth and change
- Believe that serving your audience is a newsroom’s chief responsibility
- Communicate exceptionally well
- Create a collegial, collaborative newsroom culture and vibe
- 5+ years with demonstrated success in a top leadership role preferred.
- An understanding of the changing media landscape and ability to develop strategies to address market and consumer change.
- Stellar time management skills.
- The ability to exceed expectations in a results-oriented environment.
- Exceptional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
- BA/BS degree preferred.
- Must have experience with InDesign and similar platforms if applicable.
- Experience in MS Office products (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)
- Must have experience using Teams, Webex, Zoom, or related communication platforms.