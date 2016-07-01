Managing Editor- Fort Payne, AL

The Times-Journal in Fort Payne, Alabama is looking for its next Managing Editor. The position involves running the newsroom, ensuring the smooth flow of content from conception to publishing on all platforms. We are looking for a patient player-coach who is super organized, detail-oriented, and eager to produce award-winning content while enjoying the high quality of life in our beautiful and historic community. We publish twice a week, publish a monthly magazine called DeKalb Living and create special issues throughout the year.

To succeed in this position, you need:

Strong news judgment and knowledge of current events.

Experience with page layout using Adobe InDesign.

An ability to research and craft stories in a way that resonates with readers.

An ability to assess daily story pitches and ask quality questions of reporters and sources so our stories offer value to our readers.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to work quickly under deadline pressure, sometimes on multiple projects at once, to diligently maintain schedules and workflows.

Skill at copyediting the work of staff reporters and freelance writers.

A commitment to a high level of quality from start to finish, including careful proofreading of laid-out pages.

Excellent communication skills that can be applied whether telling stories in print or speaking in public.

An aptitude for managing both people and content to create a collaborative newsroom culture that is based on professional respect.

An interest in inspiring, motivating and mentoring reporters and other staff members.

Skill with digital, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and social media is a definite plus.

Experience

Minimum of 2 years as a beat reporter and/or editor in a newsroom.

Experience using Microsoft Word, Adobe InDesign and Photoshop.

Proven interest in and aptitude for team leadership.

Hands-on experience in guiding and contributing to large-scale editorial projects.

Ease working in a digital environment and on social media.

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Fort Payne is the county seat of DeKalb County in northeast Alabama. Our rich history as an early Cherokee settlement has been preserved for future generations to enjoy and it is hard to beat our combination of simple, small-town life, quality schools, diverse industry and popular attractions like the Little River Canyon National Preserve, DeSoto State Park, the Mentone mountain resort community, and the fan club/museum of country music superstars Alabama. Recreational opportunities surround us on all sides while fun big city getaways are just a short drive down the Interstate.