Managing Editor – Greenville, AL

Greenville Newspapers, LLC., an award-winning newspaper group in south Alabama, is currently seeking applications for a managing editor to lead our newsroom. GNL is publisher of The Greenville Advocate, The Luverne Journal and The Lowndes Signal, all weekly newspapers within a tri-county area.

Owned by Boone Newspapers, Inc., headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., GNL also publishes The Butler Express, a free, weekly shopper product; Greenville: Heart of Butler County, a new quarterly magazine and monthly special sections.

The position requires a full spectrum of skills including page layout, news and sports coverage, editorial writing, special section production, photography and more. This is a working position and requires the candidate to be hands on in planning and leading reporters, photographers and correspondents – this is not a desk job. Our managing editor is responsible for the content, quality and timely production of a daily online and weekly print newspapers, which includes social media and e-Editions.

Our focus is hyper-local news reporting in a diverse area of South Alabama, which proves to be an exciting place to lead a news staff. Our mission is reporting fair and accurate news important, informative and intriguing to the residents in the communities that we cover. The ideal candidate is creative and enthusiastic about their role and purpose as a managing editor in our communities. The managing editor should know how to spot a great story and chase it.

GNL is a Mac-based operation and utilizes InDesign, Photoshop, Acrobat and Microsoft Office. Proficient typing skills are a must.

Located 45 minutes south of the state’s capital of Montgomery, GNL’s managing editor would be based in Greenville – known throughout the state as the Camellia City – in Butler County. However, the position requires hands-on leadership at our offices in Luverne in neighboring Crenshaw County and Fort Deposit in Lowndes County. Greenville is also located two hours north of Mobile and Pensacola Beach located on the Florida panhandle as well as two and a half hours north of the white sandy beaches of Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

If you are a go-getter, passionate about community journalism and prepared to hit the ground running, this is the job for you.

This full-time staff position includes a competitive salary; benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, holiday and sick leave and bonus opportunities. To apply, please send resume including cover letter and references, along with samples of your work to adam.prestridge@greenvilleadvocate.com