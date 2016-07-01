Managing Editor – Grenada, MS

If you are passionate about small-town, community journalism and want to live where you can enjoy the great outdoors, while also residing in a growing community with a strong retail and industrial presence, The Grenada Star, the weekly newspaper in Grenada, Mississippi, has the perfect job for you.

We are seeking to hire an energetic managing editor to assist in leading The Star’s hyper-local newsroom, which also includes work on the 167-year-old newspaper’s cutting-edge website and innovative special sections and magazines. Responsibilities include organizing and assigning news content, reporting, photography, layout and design, editing and website content upload. We need a strong newshound to keep our community informed, while we balance our print/digital hybrid model to offer readers timely news.

From meetings and school functions to spot news and sports coverage, this job offers it all. Candidates must be outgoing, self-motivated and desire to be part of an award-winning staff. This is not a desk job.

Situated along the Yalobusha River at the eastern edge of the Mississippi River valley, Grenada County is home to Grenada Lake, a 36,000-acre body of water known best for the finest Trophy Crappie fishing in the world. Featuring 15 boat ramps, numerous campgrounds, cabins, beaches, pavilions, hiking trails and much more, Grenada Lake is a recreation dream and is one of the county’s valued resources. The area also offers golf, a variety of cuisines, a revitalized Downtown Square and a vast amount of history.

Grenada is located off Interstate 55 only 111 miles north of the state’s capital of Jackson. The college towns of Starkville and Oxford, along with the “Birthplace of Rock-n-Roll,” Memphis, Tennessee, are all within a 90-minute drive from Grenada.

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and other benefits are available. Compensation will be based on experience.

Send letter of interest, resume and professional references to Publisher Adam Prestridge at aprestridge@grenadastar.com