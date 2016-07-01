Managing Editor- Opelika, AL

Key Media LLC, publisher of The Observer, a weekly newspaper in Opelika, is looking for a managing editor to take charge of its newsroom.

This person will be responsible for managing the content for the newspaper and will assist with the LIVE Lee Magazine. People skills and time management are crucial to this position as is the ability to determine what is a good fit news wise for the newspaper. Must be able to delegate tasks to team members, freelance writers and photographers.

The managing editor will oversee the weekly content production from ideas to publishing, both the print and digital versions.

Duties would include:

Ability to produce quality written content in a timely manner

Manage both people and content effectively

Inspire, motivate and mentor reporters, editors and other staff members

Keep the newsroom organized and running smoothly

Maintaining communication with publisher, magazine editor, staff, freelance writers, sales team and print production groups

Requirements:

Two years or more in a leadership role in a news related job

The ability to set goals and motivate others towards accomplishing those goals

Time management skills.

Exceptional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

BA/BS degree preferred.

Be proficient in AP writing style.

Must have experience with InDesign and similar platforms if applicable.

Experience in MS Office products (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)

Experience with managing social media content

Sales and marketing experience – not required but desirable

Key Media offers a flexible schedule, paid holidays and vacation days as news schedules permit. Other benefits may include opportunities to earn sales commissions, performance bonuses, health and disability insurance and an employer match retirement plan.

To apply, send resume with cover letter to

Key Media LLC

Attn: Michelle Key

223 S. 8th St., Opelika, AL 36801

Or to Michelle@opelikaobserver.com