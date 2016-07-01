Managing Editor- Opelika, AL

The Opelika Auburn News, a Lee Enterprises company, is seeking a Managing Editor to lead its experienced staff as it provides excellent coverage of the community on digital and print platforms.

This managing editor must be forward-thinking and innovative, with a focus on growing our audience through a variety of storytelling methods.

The managing editor will assign and edit content; oversee reporters and editors, and ensure that all content meets our rigorous standards. A candidate must embrace urgency and a web-first strategy, including breaking news and video. This editor should use data to drive newsroom decisions regarding content and staffing. Overall, our managing editor should focus on news that informs, engages, educates, enlightens and attracts new audiences.

The successful candidate must be a professional journalist with at least five years of daily newspaper experience and a bachelor’s degree, or equivalent experience.

Why Join Us?

Lee Enterprises offers competitive wages in a dynamic, interesting work environment with career growth opportunities. We offer an extensive benefit program that can be personalized to your needs. Our benefit program includes medical, dental, vision, short and long-term disability, company provided life insurance and supplemental life insurance. In addition, we offer a 401K retirement plan with company match. We also offer generous paid time off to allow the flexibility to balance personal life and work. This includes paid parental leave for new parents.

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of high-quality local news, with 77 daily newspapers in 26 states that have print, digital and e-replica versions. Lee’s newspapers have a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Our digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. We also have a rapidly growing roster of digital products for consumers, and are committed to aggressive digital growth.

Lee Enterprises is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to attracting and retaining a workforce whose diversity reflects the communities we serve. Lee embraces change, and we recognize that we must create and maintain a culture of fervent inclusion. For more information about Lee, check us out at www.lee.net.

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you are excited about this role but do not meet 100% of the qualifications above, we encourage you to apply. For more information, email Paige Mudd at pmudd@timesdispatch.com