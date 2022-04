Marketing/Sales Associate – Camden County, GA

The Tribune & Georgian, Georgia’s award-winning, weekly community newspaper in St. Marys, is looking for an ambitious, result-oriented, marketing sales professional. Responsible for selling print, digital & social media to established accounts, prospecting and cold calling. Must be able to work with deadlines. To apply for this position, send cover letter, resume including professional references to: Foy Maloy, Regional Publisher at fmaloy@fbnewsleader.com.