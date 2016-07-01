Multimedia Journalist- Wetumpka, AL

The Wetumpka Herald is looking for a talented multimedia journalist to join our young and progressive staff. In addition to our award-winning weekly print edition, we are expanding our digital platform by exploring the limits of digital coverage. We need a dedicated and innovative storyteller to maintain our strong brand in Wetumpka and help expand our digital footprint as well.

The Herald is an award-winning newspaper but COVID-19 has accelerated our transformation into a multimedia platform with print, video, social media, interactive web offerings, and innovative and creative ways to reach our audience. Our digital product is quickly becoming the focus in our community as page views and revenue has grown dramatically. We want to leverage that with a smart, creative and driven person who can help us continue to blend the various platforms into a cohesive community news source. We need a talented journalist who understands the possibilities and isn’t afraid to try new approaches to improve coverage not only through print, but also video, audio, infographics, and social media. Most importantly, we want someone who will help us constantly grow and adapt our approach in the service of better storytelling.

While experience in journalism is crucial, we want a candidate who is committed to giving our audience the best possible coverage of the community by leveraging all the tools at our disposal.

If you are willing to develop new skills to tell stories across multiple platforms in new and interesting ways, we want you in Wetumpka. We may be considered a small paper, but we view that as an opportunity to try unique ideas and take big swings.

We don’t just want to put our news online; we want to create an indispensable print and digital news product that tells the most complete version of every story, big or small, in our community.

If you think you can help us do that, send your resume, cover letter, and recent work samples to Kaitlin Fleming at kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.