Multimedia Reporter (Sports Emphasis) – Natchez, MS

$1,500 Sign-On Bonus

$1,500 Relocation Allowance

Are you a reporter who can use multiple platforms including blogs, social media, and web casts to deliver compelling sports news that will engage your audience? Are you able to develop a beat by building great contacts? Do you value strong enterprise reporting skills and know how to find the stories that lead?

If you are, Natchez Newspapers Inc. is the place for you. We are seeking a Multimedia Reporter to cover sports in historic Natchez, Mississippi, and surrounding areas. In this role, you will produce content across a wide range of media platforms to grow our readership. As a member of our team, you’ll report for a company with a rich history of providing our community with award winning news and that is committed to growing readership with up -to-date analytics.

So, what do you get? If you have the talent and drive, you’ll have the opportunity to grow, develop your skills and build a portfolio of exceptional work. You’ll work with a close-knit, collegial newsroom with editors ready and willing to mentor you to do your best work. We’ll help you develop your social media and mobile reporting skills (photography, video, Facebook Live). You’ll learn how to use analytics as a tool to help inform coverage.

Responsibilities:

Utilize a full range of tools including web, mobile, social, video and print to develop, produce, and publish stories.

Learn and master the latest technologies to assist in newsgathering and storytelling.

Report on news in Adams County and its surrounding areas.

Collaborate with a news team for outstanding results.

Effectively cover breaking news and create enterprise content.

Perform the role of a visual journalist, as needed, providing visuals and video to go with your stories.

Work with your editor to understand analytics and what content we should be covering.

We Offer:

An excellent benefits package including health, dental, and vision plans.

Short- and Long-term disability and life insurance at no cost.

401(k) retirement plan.

Paid Time Off plan

Support and resources as part of Boone Newspapers Inc.

Requirements: