National Newspaper Week – October 7-8, 2018

National Newspaper Week 2018 will be observed Oct. 7-13, 2018. The annual celebration marks the impact of newspapers in their communities. This 78th annual National Newspaper Week is a recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America.

Today, more than ever, our communities need to be aware of the important role their local newspaper plays in the community. SPREAD THE WORD! Material, including editorials, cartoons, promotional ads and more, is now available to the members of the Alabama Press Association on the NNW site. NNW is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers, Inc., the consortium of North American trade associations representing the industry.

