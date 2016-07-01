Newspaper Writer/Reporter- Moulton, AL

Newspaper Writer/Reporter Needed
The Moulton Advertiser has an immediate opening for a full-time news reporter/staff writer. This position will cover general news assignments, local meetings, breaking news, law enforcement/court reports and special events. Will also develop web content and some page design/layout. Some photography is required. Must be able to work on deadlines.
Qualifications are:
- Degree and experience in Journalism, English, or Creative Writing
- Ability to work under tight deadlines
- Superior writing skills with limited supervision
- Be self motivated and eager to produce quickly and accurately
- Must have excellent PC skills, organization and communication skills
This position also requires a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, reliable transportation, and proof of insurance
The Moulton Advertiser offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical and dental coverage, paid vacation and holidays, and a 401K pension plan.
Qualified applicants should apply by mail: P. O. Box 517, Moulton, AL 35650 Or Email: teresa@moultonadvertiser.com
The Moulton Advertiser is an Equal Opportunity Employer.