Newspaper Writer/Reporter- Moulton, AL

Help Wanted

Newspaper Writer/Reporter Needed

The Moulton Advertiser has an immediate opening for a full-time news reporter/staff writer. This position will cover general news assignments, local meetings, breaking news, law enforcement/court reports and special events. Will also develop web content and some page design/layout. Some photography is required. Must be able to work on deadlines.

Qualifications are:

  • Degree and experience in Journalism, English, or Creative Writing
  • Ability to work under tight deadlines
  • Superior writing skills with limited supervision
  • Be self motivated and eager to produce quickly and accurately
  • Must have excellent PC skills, organization and communication skills

This position also requires a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, reliable transportation, and proof of insurance

The Moulton Advertiser offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical and dental coverage, paid vacation and holidays, and a 401K pension plan.

Qualified applicants should apply by mail: P. O. Box 517, Moulton, AL 35650 Or Email: teresa@moultonadvertiser.com

The Moulton Advertiser is an Equal Opportunity Employer.