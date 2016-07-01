Newspaper Writer/Reporter- Moulton, AL

Newspaper Writer/Reporter Needed

The Moulton Advertiser has an immediate opening for a full-time news reporter/staff writer. This position will cover general news assignments, local meetings, breaking news, law enforcement/court reports and special events. Will also develop web content and some page design/layout. Some photography is required. Must be able to work on deadlines.

Qualifications are:

Degree and experience in Journalism, English, or Creative Writing

Ability to work under tight deadlines

Superior writing skills with limited supervision

Be self motivated and eager to produce quickly and accurately

Must have excellent PC skills, organization and communication skills

This position also requires a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, reliable transportation, and proof of insurance

The Moulton Advertiser offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical and dental coverage, paid vacation and holidays, and a 401K pension plan.

Qualified applicants should apply by mail: P. O. Box 517, Moulton, AL 35650 Or Email: teresa@moultonadvertiser.com

The Moulton Advertiser is an Equal Opportunity Employer.