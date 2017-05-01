Newsprint Tariff Impact Survey

Sen. Shelby has indicated that he needs to see more evidence of the direct impact of the newsprint tariffs. PLEASE help by completing the questionnaire found here:
  • This would include your publication leadership, staff and contract employees (i.e. carriers).
  • Please describe the direct impact of the tariffs on your operations.
  • Please add any additional comments that may be helpful to our Congressmen and Congresswoman.