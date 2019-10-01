Newsuem is Closing; First Amendment Mission Goes Forward



Newseum closes Dec. 31 — The Newseum in Washington, D.C., will close to the public Dec. 31 after the sale of the museums property on Pennsylvania Ave. Read about the history and significance of this shrine to the news industry.

Pictured in the gallery to the right is a front page from The Birmingham News displayed as part of “Today’s Headlines,” an outdoor exhibit at the Newseum entrance that shows a front page from each state 365 days a year and a photo of the museum exterior featuring the First Amendment verbiage.