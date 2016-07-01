Part-Time Contracted News Editor- Montgomery, AL

Job Title: Part-Time Contracted News Editor

Organization: Auburn University Montgomery (AUM) – Community News Service (CNS) Program

Job Description: Auburn University Montgomery (AUM) is seeking a skilled and experienced News Editor to join our Community News Service (CNS) Program. As a part-time contracted professional, you will play a crucial role in providing an enriching learning experience for students in AUM’s journalism and public relations degree programs. As the CNS editor, you will contribute to the creation of professionally edited multimedia news stories that will be published with local and regional news media outlets. This is an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact by mentoring aspiring journalists covering news in local communities that would not otherwise receive adequate coverage.

Program Description:

The AUM Community News Service is a student-powered partnership between Auburn University Montgomery and local media outlets to provide high-quality news for Central Alabama’s underrepresented communities. Through this initiative, we aim to offer students valuable hands-on educational experiences while providing our media partners news coverage of initiatives within underserved communities, free of charge.

As part of our commitment to providing a well-rounded learning experience, participating students will engage in a practicum course that covers the essential principles, concepts, and foundations of journalism. This comprehensive curriculum encompasses critical topics, including legal and ethical responsibilities, the importance of objectivity, understanding news values, conducting research, and honing fact-checking skills. Throughout the course, students will have the invaluable opportunity to work closely with our experienced CNS editor, gaining hands-on experience in the art of reporting, writing, and refining stories. This combination of theoretical knowledge and practical application ensures that our students develop the necessary expertise to excel in the dynamic field of journalism.

By fostering the collaboration between local underserved communities, aspiring journalists, and local media outlets, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem that enriches the journalism landscape and enhances the overall quality of news coverage within the community.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with students in AUM’s journalism and public relations degree programs, providing guidance, feedback, and professional editing for their news stories.

Edit and proofread multimedia news stories, ensuring accuracy, clarity, grammar, and adherence to journalistic standards.

Collaborate with faculty and students to develop compelling story ideas that address the information needs of local communities.

Manage the publication process, including coordinating with local/regional newspapers for story placement and publication.

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and ethical guidelines in journalism to guide the students effectively.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

Extensive experience in news editing, preferably in a professional newsroom environment.

Strong knowledge of AP Style and other journalistic standards.

Excellent writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

Proficiency in multimedia storytelling and editing tools/software.

Familiarity with local community news and a passion for covering stories that often go unnoticed.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in an academic environment.

Exceptional communication and mentoring skills to guide and inspire students.

Contract Details:

Part-time contracted position will pay a flat rate of $2000 for the duration of the contract (each semester).

Flexible hours (est. 20-25hrs a month editing approx. 10 community news stories each month, plus an est. 2-3hrs for administrative duties).

Duration: September 1st, 2023 to December 7th, 2023 (renewable on a semester basis provided funding is available)

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit the following materials:

Resume/CV highlighting relevant experience and qualifications. Cover letter expressing interest in the position and addressing the candidate’s ability to contribute to the goals of the community news service program. Samples of edited news articles or portfolio demonstrating editorial skills. Contact information for three professional references.

Please email your application materials to hgamble@aum.edu. In the subject line, please mention “Part-Time News Editor Application – [Your Name]”. The application deadline is August 15th, 2023.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps in the selection process.

Auburn University Montgomery is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from individuals of diverse backgrounds and experiences.