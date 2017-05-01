Press Operator – Florence, AL

TimesDaily has an immediate opening for a Press Operator. Candidate must be able to setup press for daily newspaper printing, monitor and inspect quality of papers, maintain registration and proper ink density, perform general maintenance and other duties as required. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs., be forklift certifiable and have mechanical experience or training. Prior experience with newspaper press and machine maintenance is preferred or other press printing experience will be considered. Candidate must be able to work a flexible schedule including nights, days, and weekends; and work in a fast paced environment. Mail resume to 219 West Tennessee Street, Florence, AL 35630, or email to hollie.colella@timesdaily.com.