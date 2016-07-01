Production Manager/Head Pressman- South GA

Boone Newspapers seek a Production Manager/Head Pressman for a South Georgia regional printing facility with many commercial newspaper customers and other publications.

The candidate must have prior experience operating and maintaining Goss Community/DGM 4-high presses. The press consists of 2 4-high presses and 5-floor units. DGM 4-high has remote registration and manual ink adjustment. Goss 4-high is manually registered with manual ink adjustment.

Press line has a single Jardis splicer for the Goss 4-high and a tandem Jardis splicer for the DGM, with one being used for a floor unit.

Goss Community SSC folder includes a quarter folder which is used weekly on shopper publications.

Press is operated by three people, Head Pressman, 2nd Pressman, and Press Helper.

The plate room consists of a Kodak Trendsetter News CTP. CTP is operated by a commercial customer service person; however, the Candidate must be able to reproduce plates if needed in the absence of a customer service person.

The mailroom has a Kansa 480 5 into one inserting machine and a Kirk Rudy ink jet labeling machine. The candidate will oversee the mailroom supervisor and help maintain mailroom equipment.

The candidate will be responsible for ordering and maintaining needed inventory levels for paper and ink. Oversee that printing plates have been ordered.

The candidate will need to have experience with Excel spreadsheets.

Please email your resume to jimmy.ruff@clantonadvertiser.com