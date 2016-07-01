Production Manager- McComb, MS

The Enterprise-Journal, publishing five days a week in McComb, Miss., is seeking a production manager. Starting annual pay is $60,000 to $65,000. Responsibilities include oversight of a four-unit press, including two full-color units with an electronic ink management system. Pre-press equipment includes a Screen CTP imagesetter and Burgess plate bender. The printing schedule includes 30-35 press runs per week from 15 printing customers. The production manager supervises four pressmen and is responsible for on-time ordering of newsprint, plates and other printing supplies. Mechanical knowledge of press repair, troubleshooting, fill-in on press runs, and weekly maintenance is required. We are part of Emmerich Newspapers, a third-generation, family-owned company that operates 26 newspapers in three states. Send a resumé and three work references to Jack Ryan, publisher@enterprise-journal.com.