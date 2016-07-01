Publisher/Editor – Athens, GA

Would you like to make a difference in your community? With more than 20 waterfalls, seven wineries, three state parks and two growing and vibrant communities, White County is a wonderful place to live and work. The only thing missing is a proven leader to serve as the publisher and editor of the community’s distinguished and award-winning newspaper, White County News.



Opportunity Requirements

· Strong sense of community

· Bachelor’s Degree

· 5+ years of newspaper experience

· Knowledge of AP Style

· Proficient in Adobe InDesign



White County News is owned by Community Newspapers Inc. of Athens, Georgia. CNI has a premier reputation for being a forward thinking, family-owned independent publishing company. We believe in giving our publishers the autonomy to do what they do best: lead, manage and help their communities grow. At its heart, CNI has one principal belief: Strong newspapers, build strong communities.



If you want the opportunity to grow and make a difference, please email cover letter, resume and professional references to Alan NeSmith at anesmith@cninewspapers.com