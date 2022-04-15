Publisher – St. Marys, GA

PUBLISHER NEEDED

The Tribune & Georgian, an award winning bi-weekly community newspaper located on the Southeast Georgia coast in St. Marys, is seeking applicants for Publisher.



This position operates and manages all print and online products of the newspaper and its website: tribune-georgian.com and leads a team of committed local community newspaper professionals.



Applicant must have a strong since of community and not be afraid to get involved.



Applicants must possess:



* Editorial/News Experience.



* Leadership experience in building strong local community newspapers and online products is required.



* Organizational Skills / Strategic Planning/Budgeting,



* Strong Communication & Entrepreneurial Skills,



The Tribune and Georgian offers competitive salary and benefits.



If you feel like you’re the person for this job please email cover letter, resume and professional references to Foy Maloy, Regional Publisher at fmaloy@fbnewsleader.com by April 15, 2022.