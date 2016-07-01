Publishing Executive- Middle Tennessee

Immediate opening for a seasoned publishing executive in beautiful, booming Middle Tennessee. Our group of nine newspapers, websites, magazines, and events solidly blanket our southern Middle Tennessee eight-county market from I-65 to I-24.

We are a family owned and operated group with an excellent local team in place. Our production, packaging and design hub are based in Tullahoma where our senior regional staff is also based. You’ll support revenue production—local, classified, digital, promotional, audience, event from a regional perspective and enjoy the support of effective local leaders and revenue producers as well as a Tullahoma based call-center. You’ll be an integral part of growing audiences in print and digital as well as in the financial and strategic planning of/for the group.

We are proud of our award-winning content, recognized by industry peers, but more critically within the communities we serve.

If you are an experienced senior media executive with a background leading effective teams, please send your resume and salary expectations to resumes@lcs.net

Preference given to multi-unit leaders with community journalism experience. Position is FT with a benefits package and reports to the president of the company.