Regional Partnerships & Outreach Manager – Southeast (GA/AL)

Job Summary: Public News Service is opening bureaus in 2 or more new states in 2022, and we’re seeking a Regional Partnerships & Outreach Manager to launch and build our reporting capacity by recruiting new members, developing new journalistic partnerships, and seeking new funding opportunities in Georgia and Alabama, initially. Ideally this person is someone who is well connected in the NGO/nonprofit sector with at least 2 years of communications experience and 2 years of successful fundraising. This is a highly self-directed job, so a nose for opportunity, flexibility to adjust to changing circumstances, and a vivacious personality are important. This is a remote position, but preference will be given to someone living in GA or AL.

Here is the basic job duty breakdown: