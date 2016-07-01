Regional Partnerships & Outreach Manager – Southeast (GA/AL)

Regional Partnerships & Outreach Manager/Director of Outreach and Partnerships
Full-time, salaried position with health and retirement benefits after 90 days. This is a remote position and can be based anywhere in the United States, though location in the South is preferred. Usually, you’ll work business hours M-F, but expect to travel ~25% of time post-COVID.
$45,000-55,000 base salary plus performance-based incentives (there is no cap on incentive pay)
Public News Service is the national newswire for public interest and social justice reporting. Our member-supported model provides content to media outlets that highlights community issues and gives voice to those marginalized by media consolidation. This distribution network across platforms is designed to reach a wide geographic and ideological audience where they are, with over 4,000 outlets regularly featuring our reporting to an average audience of 60 million weekly. We are a Certified B Corporation and consciously working to build a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive news company.
Job Summary: Public News Service is opening bureaus in 2 or more new states in 2022, and we’re seeking a Regional Partnerships & Outreach Manager to launch and build our reporting capacity by recruiting new members, developing new journalistic partnerships, and seeking new funding opportunities in Georgia and Alabama, initially. Ideally this person is someone who is well connected in the NGO/nonprofit sector with at least 2 years of communications experience and 2 years of successful fundraising. This is a highly self-directed job, so a nose for opportunity, flexibility to adjust to changing circumstances, and a vivacious personality are important. This is a remote position, but preference will be given to someone living in GA or AL.
Here is the basic job duty breakdown:
- Grow PNS membership in new states using organizing and development pipeline techniques to meet annual revenue and growth goals
- Represent PNS in a professional manner consistent with our mission and strategies, within the organization and at public conferences and gatherings
- Present on the Public News Service model in person and virtually, ~ 10 conversations/week
- Create and update outreach and follow up materials with a specific strategy toward recruiting new members
- Develop (and consolidate current) tracking mechanisms to ensure growth
- Assist in prospecting grant opportunities and the grant writing process
- Support membership team to achieve an 80% renewal rate for existing members
- Work with the membership team to develop and administer ongoing opportunities for members to engage with PNS and each other outside of the editorial space (including value-added member benefits, trainings, webinars, etc.)
- Other duties as assigned
We are a small but rapidly growing staff. With a lot of opportunity, flexibility is critical all around. These are qualities we practice:
- Communicate constructively: Speak up to express your thoughts and ideas directly and honestly, but with respect for others and for the work of the team.
- Listen actively: Ability to absorb, understand, and consider lots of different ideas and points of view, as well as receive critique gracefully.
- Share openly and willingly: Be willing to share information, knowledge, and experience. Take the initiative to keep other team members informed.
- Think creatively and flexibly: Roll with the punches and adapt to ever-changing situations. The natural tendency to say yes, then figure out how to get it done is highly valued.
- Be team-oriented: Strongly care about your work, the team, and the team’s work. Show up every day with this care and commitment up front. Give your best effort and expect other team members to do the same.
- Look to solve problems: Ability to work together in a solutions-oriented manner to get problems out in the open for discussion, face challenges head on without blame or avoidance, and collaborate to find solutions and form action plans.
Finally, here are the skills and experience we’re looking for:
- ✔ Commitment to and passion for public interest journalism
- ✔ 3-5 years in a development and/or communications role in the nonprofit/advocacy/campaign sector
- ✔ Minimum 2 years of successful fundraising
- ✔ Ability to travel regularly and with reliable transportation
- ✔ Strong organizational skills
- ✔ Ability to manage and prioritize a significant portfolio of prospective members
- ✔ Competent in data entry and database management
- ✔ Comfortable with public speaking
- ✔ Proficient and trainable in a variety of software programs
- ✔ Flexibility in working with a diverse group of personalities
- ✔ Previous exposure or partnership with Public News Service is a plus
- ✔ Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience (make sure to tell us why your experience is equivalent)
Please apply by sending a cover letter AND resume to jobs@publicnewsservice.org. Cover letters are important! References will be required at the time of 2nd interview, as well as a basic skills test.
Public News Service is an equal opportunity employer. The complex issues we face as a society demand different perspectives. For Public News Service, this means including a wide variety of voices from all backgrounds as sources and producers, and we are strongly committed to building a staff that represents the diversity of the communities on which we report. Whether our differences are visible or private, all are welcome, regardless of ethnicity, age, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, physical or mental ability or experience in the judicial system.