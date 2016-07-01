Enterprise Reporter- Decatur, AL

The Decatur Daily, a five-day daily covering three counties in north Alabama, seeks an aggressive news reporter willing to ask tough questions, develop sources and dig for stories of importance to our readers. We are looking for a productive reporter who can handle hard news and tell a compelling story. The successful candidate will focus on enterprise and investigative stories. Accuracy is essential.

The Daily is an award-winning, family-owned newspaper founded in 1912. Decatur, on the banks of the Tennessee River, is home to Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, United Launch Alliance, a high-tech manufacturing sector and a vibrant arts community. It is located 20 minutes from Huntsville and an hour from Birmingham.

Send a brief cover letter, five of your most current, relevant writing samples and resume including references to: Eric Fleischauer, metro editor, eric@decaturdaily.com.