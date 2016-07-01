Reporter- Eufaula, AL

Reporter (part-time)

Eufaula, Alabama

The Eufaula Tribune, a Lee Enterprises company, is looking for a part-time Reporter who is capable of covering a wide range of topics, including governmental meetings, breaking news, and capturing stories and images, both photos and video, from community events and about people who live in the market for online and print subscribers.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Writing compelling and well sourced stories that accurately reflect the nature of the community. Producing a combination of daily stories and in-depth projects. Ensuring that photo, video and graphics are in the planning aspect of each story. Writing breaking news stories for websites and social media platforms. Understanding the importance of online presentation and using social media to reach a growing digital audience. Adhering to all company policies.

Qualified candidates must possess the following:

A bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, strategic communications or related field or equivalent combination of education and experience, 1-2 years at a newspaper, internship at large media outlet, or strong college newspaper experience in preferred. Valid driver’s license with a satisfactory driving record.

Why Join Us?

Lee Enterprises offers competitive wages in a dynamic, interesting work environment with career growth opportunities. We offer an extensive benefit program that can be personalized to your needs. Our benefit program includes medical, dental, vision, short and long-term disability, company provided life insurance and supplemental life insurance. In addition, we offer a 401K retirement plan with company match. We also offer generous paid time off to allow the flexibility to balance personal life and work. This includes paid parental leave for new parents.

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of high-quality local news, with 77 daily newspapers in 26 states that have print, digital and e-replica versions. Lee’s newspapers have a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Our digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. We also have a rapidly growing roster of digital products for consumers, and are committed to aggressive digital growth.

Lee Enterprises is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to attracting and retaining a workforce whose diversity reflects the communities we serve. Lee embraces change, and we recognize that we must create and maintain a culture of fervent inclusion. For more information about Lee, check us out at www.lee.net.

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you are excited about this role but do not meet 100% of the qualifications above, we encourage you to apply.