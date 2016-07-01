Sales – Clanton , AL

Clanton Newspapers, Inc., producers of the ClantonAdvertiser.com, The Clanton Advertiser, North Chilton Advertiser, Peach Living and related digital products, has an immediate need for a Business Growth Strategist to fill a sales position in an established territory. This position will have a strong focus on prospecting and new business development.

In this role, you will:

● Achieve your sales goals by prospecting new business and developing existing accounts to grow our overall brand

● Meet with local business owners and decision-makers to uncover and understand their business needs and goals so that you can advise clients on our comprehensive product mix including print, digital, search, video and mobile solutions

● Work with colleagues to design custom advertising and marketing solutions that fit your clients’ needs

● Present solutions to clients, working collaboratively to achieve the product mix aligned to their goals

● Further your client relationships through retention and upselling

● Review campaign results, learn from data and celebrate your successes

● Work with our advertising fulfillment team to provide accurate information for each client campaign

For this position we’re looking for candidates with:

● Bachelor’s degree or a combination of education with related experience

● Proven success of increasing sales in a competitive marketplace, using a needs-based selling approach

● Experience in digital advertising would give you a head start

● Skills build on to effectively negotiate and close sales with our products

● Ability to build rapport and confidence with clients

● Excellent communication skills – to write, create and deliver effective presentations

● Self-motivation and resilience

● Ability to effectively organize your day, multi-task by pivoting to various sales activities to build your pipeline, and work under deadlines

● Familiarity with CRM sales management software experience (we’ll provide training)

We offer competitive pay that is a mix of salary, commission and bonuses. We also offer a comprehensive benefits package including generous paid time off, 401k, and options for your healthcare.

Applicants should email a résumé, cover letter and earnings expectations to careers@clantonadvertiser.com. No phone calls, faxes or walk-ins, please. Qualified applicants will be contacted directly for interviews.

Clanton Newspapers is a company positioned for the future. We embrace the rapidly evolving digital landscape and are committed to developing new solutions across current and emerging media to help advertisers grow their businesses. In addition to flexible advertising opportunities with powerful media vehicles that we represent, we offer custom digital solutions from web and mobile site development, to a sophisticated array of search and social media optimization and targeted display solutions to reach audiences on all platforms.