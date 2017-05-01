SCMA and MACMA Conference: Evolution 2019

This year’s SCMA and MACMA joint conference is being held at the newly renovated Read House hotel in downtown Chattanooga on April 4th-6th. The 2019 title, Evolution 2019, is in honor of the newspaper industry’s ever-changing landscape. The conference will feature sessions on alternative revenue, single copy sales, and improving retention. Also, a very special event on Friday, a dinner cruise on the Southern Belle sponsored by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It’s sure to be a beautifully scenic trip down the river with delicious food and drinks. Register today for Evolution 2019!

