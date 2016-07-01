Senior Reporter – Anniston, AL

Senior reporter in Anniston, AL

The Anniston Star seeks a senior reporter to join its award-winning newsroom.

Building on a distinguished legacy of more than 100 years of family ownership, the newspaper is looking for reporter who feels comfortable breaking news and producing quality enterprise.

Applicants should have a degree in journalism, communications or a similar field. Recent graduates will be considered, but this job might be best suited for candidates looking who’ve been in the business for at least five years.

The Anniston Star is guided by the principle highlighted on its masthead: “The duty of a newspaper is to be the attorney for the most defenseless among its subscribers.” This value extends to an ongoing effort toward diversifying the institution to reflect the community it serves.

Please send your resume in Word format and three clips as online links to Executive Editor James Bennett at jbennett@annistonstar.com.

The Anniston Star is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages diversity in applications. The salary is negotiable, based on experience.