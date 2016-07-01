Sports Editor – Monroe, GA

Sports Editor

The Walton Tribune’s sports editor has received a promotion, and the upward move has created a great opportunity for the right candidate to take the paper’s already award-winning sports coverage to the next level.

A twice-weekly newspaper with offices in downtown Monroe, Georgia, The Walton Tribune is currently searching for its next sports editor. The successful candidate will be capable of producing award-winning copy, photos and page design for our sports section each edition while coordinating with a talented group of correspondents who will also contribute significantly to the section.

Coverage consists of all sports at the six local high schools in Walton County as well as middle school and rec league sports. We even include some University of Georgia and Atlanta pro team coverage when appropriate given our proximity to those markets and interest by our readership.

The Walton Tribune offers competitive pay based on previous experience, a benefits package second to none in the industry and the opportunity to work with a great team of people dedicated to doing their very best for the paper’s readers, advertisers and community.