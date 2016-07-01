Sports/General Assignment Writer – Clanton, AL

Clanton Newspapers, Inc. is looking for someone who has a passion for journalism, loves sports and chasing news stories, enjoys copy editing and has impeccable news judgment. A Boone Newspaper Inc. affiliate Clanton Newspapers Inc offers a competitive salary, opportunity to advance. Candidates must be able to generate compelling and accurate content quickly, as well as have the ability to report on a wide range of subjects covered by Clanton Newspapers, Inc. This position requires the ability to juggle multiple deadlines for several publications, so multitasking is required. Candidates should have experience in finding and writing compelling in-depth stories, have a work record that demonstrates the ability to meet deadlines, be able to write local sports stories, basic news stories, breaking news stories quickly as well as feature stories. This position will cover sports for all in-county schools.

In addition, this writer will have the opportunity to contribute to a variety of other publications, including lifestyle magazines and several niche products.

Minimum Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field

At least two years of experience in news reporting for print or digital publications

Interest in sports

Recommended skills:

Proven reporting, writing and editing skills

Advanced skills with Microsoft Word, Acrobat and Gmail

Knowledge of AP style

Proficiency with social media applications, including Facebook and Twitter

Ability to develop relationships with community leaders and news sources

An understanding of the way local governments function

Experience with content generating websites like WordPress

Ability to contribute story ideas

Ability to shoot quality photographs as needed

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite products (including InDesign & Photoshop) is a plus

To apply, email news@clantonadvertiser.com, Cover letter, Resume, Five best samples of writing; attached as Word or PDF files.