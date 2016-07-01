Sports Reporter- Anniston, AL

The Anniston Star seeks a sports reporter to join its award-winning newsroom. This is a hybrid position with a mix of working at home and some office responsibilities. The salary will be competitive. The primary responsibilities will be high school sports and some Jacksonville State football.



Building on a distinguished journalistic legacy of more than 100 years of family ownership, the newspaper is looking for a talented journalist who understands reporting for digital and print products, can write breaking news and community features, cover events, and develop relationships with sources.



Applicants should have a degree in journalism, history, creative writing or a similar field. If you’re a recent graduate, that doesn’t rule you out. Please go ahead and apply. But, any experience in the industry will be a plus for any candidate.



The Anniston Star is guided by the principle highlighted on its masthead: “The duty of a newspaper is to be the attorney for the most defenseless among its subscribers.” This value extends to an ongoing effort toward diversifying the institution to reflect the community it serves.



Please send resume in Word format and three clips as online links to Senior Editor James Bennett at medwards@annistonstar.com.



The Anniston Star is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages diversity in applications.