Sports Reporter- Athens, AL

The award-winning News Courier in Athens, Alabama, has an immediate opening for a sports reporter to join its newsroom. The News Courier prints Tuesday through Saturday and we also maintain an active web and social media presence. We also produce a number of niche products, including multiple glossy magazines.

Daily responsibilities

The sports reporter will write a minimum of two or three bylined stories each day for print and enewscourier.com. The sports reporter will also provide photos or graphic illustrations with stories as warranted.

The sports reporter will provide content for all niche publications and special sections as assigned. He/she will also be the editor of our annual BLITZ football publication, which publishes prior to the start of the high school football season.

The sports reporter’s beat will be all aspects of community sports. The News Courier has nine high schools — seven public schools and two private schools — within our immediate coverage area, and each of those has a sports program. We are in a growing area of the community and our reach extends to some college campuses with growing sports programs. We expect this person to develop relationships with coaches as a means of generating story ideas. The sports reporter will also work nights and weekends as events warrant.

The sports reporter will be expected to assist in frequent updates to our website and social media outlets. This person may also be asked to assist with copy editing duties as the need arises, so attention to detail and familiarity with AP style are required.

Other duties may be assigned including but not limited to breaking news coverage, enterprise and investigative journalism.

Preferred qualities

The ideal candidate will have a broad interest in reporting and photographing all sports in Athens and Limestone County.

The candidate would ideally have other tools in his/her toolbox, including page design experience or a willingness to learn. Experience with InDesign, Photoshop, and BLOX TCMS is preferred. The News Courier will train as necessary.

Requirements

Ideal candidates will possess a degree in communications from an accredited institution, but The News Courier will consider five years of experience at a daily news publication in lieu of a degree. Candidate must have a clean driving record and dependable transportation. The ability to work holidays, nights and weekends as determined by the editor or event.

Benefits

The News Courier offers insurance coverage (health, dental and vision), 401(k) and paid time off as accrued.

CNHI, LLC – Work Opportunity Tax Credits

Resume submission

CNHI is an equal opportunity employer and diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for this position. Please email resumes, three writing samples and three photography samples to nicolle@athensnews-courier.com. Hard copies can be mailed to Nicolle Sartain c/o The News Courier, P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35612 or dropped off at our office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, AL 35611.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.cnhi.com/job/the-news-courier-athens-alabama-6-sports-reporter/