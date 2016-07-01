Sports Reporter- Florence, AL

The TimesDaily is seeking a sports reporter to cover primarily high school sports, along with some college sports. We need an energetic, inquisitive and productive professional with excellent reporting and writing skills to provide articles, web updates, tweets and short videos, and compile statistics. This position will be coordinating with the copy desk for 2 newspapers, planning and providing daily budgets for each section, editing, filing wire and local stories to Blox. Must be able to proof pages, make corrections, have excellent communication skills to work with our copy desk hub. The job will require evening hours and weekends. The successful candidate will need a college degree or equivalent experience, a passion for journalism and a reputation for quality and integrity.

Send cover letter, resume and writing clips to Stacy Long, Sports Editor, TimesDaily 219 W Tennessee Street Florence, AL 35631, or email stacy.long@TimesDaily.com.