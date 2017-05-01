Sports Writer – Florence, AL

The TimesDaily, a 5-day-a-week publication in Florence, Alabama, is seeking a sports writer to cover University of North Alabama athletics, UNA is a Division I college that plays football in the Big South Conference while its other sports compete in the A-Sun Conference. This position also requires some preps coverage and office responsibilities. Experience covering a college or prep beat and/or having managerial experience is preferred.

Please submit a cover letter, resume and no more than five writing samples to gregg.dewalt@timesdaily.comor Gregg Dewalt, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, AL, 35630.

We are looking to move quickly on this hire.

The TimesDaily is a part of Tennessee Valley Media.