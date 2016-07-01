Sportswriter – Cartersville, GA

Love sports? Have a passion for writing about sports?

The 75-year-old Daily Tribune News in beautiful Cartersville, GA, has an immediate opening for a seasoned, full-time sportswriter.

Cartersville and Bartow County are located just 40 miles north of Atlanta and boast several perennial high school powerhouses, including Cartersville High School, the home Trevor Lawrence, the NFL’s No. 1 draft pick in 2021.

And the community is also home to one of the nation’s premier youth sports destinations – LakePoint Sports in Emerson, where major tournament and exhibitions draw up-and-coming athletic talent from all over North America.

The DTN is a digital-first news organization featuring printed newspapers on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Boasting a paid print circulation of 3,500 and generating more than 50,000 unique visits at www.daily-tribune.com, we are the local news and sports authority of Cartersville and Bartow County.

Candidates must have at least five years of sports writing experience, a passion for community journalism, and the ability to work independently and as a part of a small team of dedicated journalists that make up an award-winning newspaper.

In addition to the nuts and bolts of sports coverage, our next sportswriter may also contribute to the news and feature content of the printed newspaper and quarterly magazine as time permits.

Offering competitive compensation package, including benefits, 401(k), and relocation stipend.

Send resume, published sports writing samples, and cover letter to Jack McNeely, publisher, at jack.mcneely@daily-tribune.com. The Daily Tribune News is an equal opportunity employer.