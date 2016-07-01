Staff Writer – Birmingham, AL

Over The Mountain Journal, a suburban biweekly newspaper covering the communities south of Birmingham is seeking a staff writer that has experience in developing and writing feature stories. We’re looking for an enthusiastic detail oriented professional to juggle lots or responsibilities on a deadline. The successful candidate will need a college degree or equivalent experience, be proficient in the use of social media and have a passion for journalism. Experience with InDesign and photography is a plus.
Candidates need to send cover letter, resume, and writing samples to Maury Wald, publisher at mwald@otmj.com.