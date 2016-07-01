Summer 2017 Convention Photos

Events, Summer Convention

  • This year, guests enjoyed a three course meal before the awards ceremony. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Past President Michele Gerlach with her husband, Tommy. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Ethan Van Since of The Wilcox Progressive with his date, Hannah Feltus. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Before dinner, guests enjoyed a lively cocktail hour while perusing a selection of the winning entries. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Both the food and the service at The Perdido Beach Resort were outstanding this year. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Brad Shurett, of the Scottsboro Daily Sentinel, and Jim Rainey, of the Tuscaloosa News. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    Darrel Sandlin, of the TimesDaily, along with his wife Alexia take a moment with speaker Bill Ostendorf and his wife Fran. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

  • Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

    APA Executive Director Felicia Mason. Photo: Captain Mark Robinson

 