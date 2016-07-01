FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – July 21, 2023



Tenney, DelBene introduce the Community News &

Small Business Support Act

Bipartisan legislation supports institutions fundamental to hometown communities



New legislation to support local newsrooms and small businesses has been introduced in the 118th Congress. The Community News & Small Business Support Act was announced today by the sponsors, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-1), both members of the Ways and Means Committee.

The bipartisan legislation supports two institutions critical to sustaining hometown communities – local news organizations and small businesses. The new bill, which is similar to the Local Journalism Sustainability Act which was introduced in the 117th Congress, makes significant refundable tax credits available to local newspapers to help support their newsroom staff. Newspapers can receive up to $25,000 in the first year for each newsroom employee, and $15,000 per employee in years two through five. The tax credit sunsets in five years.

The Act also makes tax credits available to local businesses that advertise in their local newspapers and other local media organizations, up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500 in the next four years.

As vibrant local newspapers make for better communities, America’s Newspapers, along with other national and state organizations, has led the call for support of the local news industry through legislative efforts. All current members of America’s Newspapers will qualify for the tax credits proposed under the Tenney-DelBene Act. National news outlets are not eligible for these tax credits.

“Thank you to Congresswoman Tenney and Congresswoman DelBene for their dedication to both local news and small businesses,” said Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers. “We are grateful to have such strong congressional advocates from both sides of the aisle in our corner. Securing the future of local journalism benefits everyone.”

“I am proud to be part of the America’s Newspapers team that worked hard to make this happen,” said Cameron Nutting Williams, regional publisher and chief revenue officer of Ogden Newspapers. Williams, who serves as president of America’s Newspapers, said this legislation will benefit local newspapers across the country, as well as their advertisers. “When newspapers are shuttered, that hurts local communities, leads to citizens being less informed by credible sources and hurts Main Street businesses. This legislation will provide much-needed support to local newspapers and businesses.”

Hometown news, unlike national media, is non-partisan and fundamental to the fabric of our local communities. The Community News & Small Business Support Act:

Brings back local jobs to community newsrooms.

Strengthens Main Street businesses.

Increases access to information that reflects hometown values.

“As the former owner and publisher of the Mid-York Weekly, a local weekly newspaper, I understand how essential it is to support local newspapers and provide our communities with locally-sourced news,” said Tenney, the bill’s sponsor. “The Community News and Small Business Support Act ensures that local newspapers can continue to deliver vital news stories that matter most to our communities while allowing for our small businesses to grow and our communities to stay informed. I am thrilled to introduce this bill alongside Congresswoman DelBene and will continue to advocate for local newspapers and small businesses.”

“In today’s digital world, access to trustworthy and reliable news is more important than ever. Local journalists and newspapers play a critical role in increasing involvement in civic institutions, identifying government corruption and decreasing polarization. Yet, this industry is struggling more than ever to keep the lights on,” said DelBene, the bill’s original cosponsor. “The legislation we are introducing today would provide much-needed support for newspapers so local journalists can continue their invaluable work.”

More information about the specifics of the Tenney-DelBene Act can be found at supportcommunitynews.com and at newspapers.org.

Learn more and view a list of all supporting associations at: https://newspapers.org/support-community-news/

About America’s Newspapers:

On behalf of its approximately 1,700 newspaper and Solutions Partner companies, America’s Newspapers is committed to explaining, defending and advancing the vital role of newspapers in democracy and civil life. We put an emphasis on educating the public on all the ways newspapers contribute to building a community identity and the success of local businesses. Learn more: newspapers.org

For more information, contact:

Dean Ridings, CEO, America’s Newspapers – dridings@newspapers.org