Telesales Representative- Remote Position

WORK FROM HOME!

SEEKING PERSUASIVE TELESALES REP FOR DIGITAL SALES

Are you interested in helping local businesses succeed during difficult times? Do you enjoy identifying and connecting with local owners of all sizes, and qualifying those that can benefit from what we have to offer to help them thrive and grow? Are you interested in helping us build our ad funnel while earning a high commission percentage? Are you professional and can work independently? If this sounds appealing to you, then we have an excellent opportunity for the right person.

We are seeking an experienced telemarketing professional to grow digital ad sales for Birmingham’s longest running parenting publication, Birmingham Parent – www.birminghamparent.com. This would include directory-type business listings for summer camps, education & enrichment services, health & wellness, family entertainment and more, along with sponsored emails and ads into our weekly “The Buzz! Home Edition, by Birmingham Parent,” and social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

We are offering the right individual an aggressive commission percentage on both new and renewal sales, plus the added potential for quarterly bonuses, and a monthly allocation for phone and internet use. This is a new position so you would be building your own base with significant growth potential, and in a position where you can operate from the comfort of your own home. Additional perks are available! Please send your letter of interest and resume to carol@birminghamparent.com. (PLEASE DO NOT load to FACEBOOK MESSENGER.) We want to hear from you!