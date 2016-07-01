Valley Times-News sold to Boone Newspapers

Boone Newspapers, Inc. (BNI) announced today that it has reached an agreement to purchase The Valley Times-News in Lanett. The transaction is scheduled to close on Oct. 1, 2017.

The newspaper is owned by Nell Walls, and covers Valley and Lanett in Alabama and West Point in Georgia.

BNI manages newspapers in similar sized communities in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

“We are honored to succeed Nell Walls, appreciate the strong foundations she and her late husband Tom Walls put down for these newspapers,” Jim Boone, chairman of BNI, said. “My family and I will see that our obligations are fulfilled to these communities and the Walls family.”

Current Publisher Cy Wood is retiring in September. Wood began his career at The Valley Times-News in 1971. He worked at newspapers in Louisiana and Georgia before returning to Lanett. He served as APA president in 2009.